Woman Shoots, Kills Husband During Argument for Beating Cat - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Shoots, Kills Husband During Argument for Beating Cat

By

Published 6 minutes ago

    Dallas Police Department

    A Dallas woman shot and killed her husband Saturday for beating the family cat, police say.

    Forty-seven-year-old Mary Harrison told police she shot her husband, Dexter Harrison, during an argument as he was beating their cat, according to the Dallas Police Department.

    The shooting occur ed just before 7:00 a.m. in the 13200 block of Fall Manor Drive in Dallas, according to police. Dexter Harrison, 49, was transported to Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, where he was pronounced dead.

    Mary Harrison waived her Miranda rights while she was being interviewed by detectives and admitted to shooting her husband.

    She was arrested and placed in jail for murder.

