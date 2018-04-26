Woman Shoots Husband Over Tax Return

A woman shot her husband after the couple got into a fight over their tax return on Thursday morning, according to Fort Worth PD. The shooting happened at 7:27 a.m. in the 8800 block of Sharpview Drive.

The woman said her husband has a violent history and that he charged her during the argument, which prompted her to shoot him once in the abdomen.

The husband told Fort Worth PD that he had been shot, but he did not comment further on the incident. He is awake and was transported to a local hosipital.

The Family Violence Unit of the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office was notificed to assess what would happen to the woman.

