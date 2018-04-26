Woman Shoots Husband Over Tax Return - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Woman Shoots Husband Over Tax Return

Incident occured in Fort Worth Thursday morning

By Chris Blake

Published 23 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman Shoots Husband Over Tax Return
    La policía persiguió este lunes a una camioneta robada desde Northridge al área de Reseda, donde dos sospechosos salieron y corrieron por un vecindario antes de ser arrestados.

    A woman shot her husband after the couple got into a fight over their tax return on Thursday morning, according to Fort Worth PD. The shooting happened at 7:27 a.m. in the 8800 block of Sharpview Drive.

    The woman said her husband has a violent history and that he charged her during the argument, which prompted her to shoot him once in the abdomen.

    The husband told Fort Worth PD that he had been shot, but he did not comment further on the incident. He is awake and was transported to a local hosipital.

    The Family Violence Unit of the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office was notificed to assess what would happen to the woman.

    Nation's 1st Lynching Memorial Opens to the Public in Ala.

    [NATL] Lynching Memorial and Legacy Museum a Chance to 'Deal Honestly With This History'
    Brynn Anderson/AP

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices