For the first time since being set on fire, a Palestine woman shared her memory of the harrowing moment caught on camera. (Published 23 minutes ago)

For the first time since being set on fire, a Palestine woman shared her memory of the harrowing moment caught on camera.

"I really anticipated being shot in the head, I did not anticipate the fire," Della Denizeri said.

Denizeri told reporters on Tuesday that she had stopped by the store to see her good friend who was working as the clerk. When she walked inside, she said she realized a robbery was in progress.

"I saw Linda on the ground and then I realized it was a robbery," Denizeri said.

S. Carolina Pediatrician Stops Taking Unvaccinated Patients

A South Carolina pediatrics office is turning away unvaccinated patients, citing the health and safety of other immunocompromised children who are in danger of catching contagious diseases in the waiting room. Parents say their choices for their unvaccinated children are shrinking. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019)

Police say 40-year-old Robert Thompson is the man seen on surveillance video, binding the two women, dousing them with lighter fluid and then setting Denizeri on fire. Denizeri suffered burns to her head, neck and face. But despite it all she said she is ready to forgive Thompson.

"I'd probably give him a hug, a real hug too," Denizeri said.

Thompson has been arrested and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery.