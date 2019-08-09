A Burnet woman says she spent the night in the hospital after swallowing two screws — which she says were secretly planted inside a banana she bought from the grocery store.

You might think, “How could something like this happen? Wouldn’t you notice? Wouldn’t you feel it?” But Wendi Jarrell says she always takes her medication with food and swallowed them both in one gulp.

“Why? Why would you do that, knowing that you could intentionally hurt someone?” questioned Jarrell. “Is it fun and games? Were they bored? I don’t know.”

Visit our partner station KXAN for the full story.