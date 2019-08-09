Woman Says She Swallowed Screws That Were Inside Banana From Local Grocery Store - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Says She Swallowed Screws That Were Inside Banana From Local Grocery Store

Her X-ray shows two screws, approximately a centimeter in length, lodged in her lower intestine

By Alex Caprariello and Russell Falcon

Published 2 hours ago

    A Burnet woman says she spent the night in the hospital after swallowing two screws — which she says were secretly planted inside a banana she bought from the grocery store.

    You might think, “How could something like this happen? Wouldn’t you notice? Wouldn’t you feel it?” But Wendi Jarrell says she always takes her medication with food and swallowed them both in one gulp.

    “Why? Why would you do that, knowing that you could intentionally hurt someone?” questioned Jarrell. “Is it fun and games? Were they bored? I don’t know.”

    Visit our partner station KXAN for the full story

