A woman is in grave condition after she was struck by a vehicle while running away from a collision she caused, Fort Worth police say.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Southeast Interstate 820, near Campus Drive.

According to police, officers were told a car was weaving through traffic when it sideswiped another vehicle. The driver, a woman who has not been identified, got out of the car and tried to run away before being struck by another vehicle, police said.

The woman was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition. Police later said it "is not believed that she will survive."

Officers said they believe the woman was intoxicated.

No further information was released.

