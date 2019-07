Glenda Basanes, 44, was working as a nurse at a facility in Lucas when authorities said she assaulted an elderly female patient.

Deputies say a woman who was posing as a registered nurse has been arrested for assaulting a patient at an assisted care facility in Collin County.

When Basanes was arrested on June 28, investigators found $50,000 of counterfeit money and a controlled substance in her possession.

She remains in Collin County Jail with a bond set at $62,000.