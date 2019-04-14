The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a woman who went missing Saturday.

Jacqueline Anne Ochoa, 28, was last seen on foot in the 500 block of N. Good Latimer Expressway in Dallas on Saturday at 6:48 p.m.

Myrick was wearing a black Addidas hat and a black jogging suit. She is described as being a Latina female, 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Ochoa could be a danger to herself.

If anyone has information about Ochoa’s whereabouts, they are asked to call 911 or call the police department at 214-671-4268.