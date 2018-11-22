Woman Missing From Dallas May Be Danger to Herself: Police

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 39-year-old woman who may be a danger to herself and others, police said. She was last seen Wednesday night.

Kerrie Herod was last seen in the 13800 block of Skyfrost Drive about 7:30 p.m. in a maroon 2005 Chevrolet Suburban with Texas license plate KMD5605, police said. She is described as a 6-foot-2 black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and gray shirt and grey sweatpants.

She may be a danger to herself and others, police said.

Anyone with information on Herod’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.