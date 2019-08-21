Woman Likely Murdered Before Being Found Inside Burning SVU

It's been two days since the body of a recent college graduate was found in a burning SUV in Lower Greenville. Dallas police believe she was likely murdered before the fire, but the killer and their motive is still a mystery.

Police and her family are facing many unanswered questions right now, including why this happened on her 22nd birthday. So far, they haven't named a suspect.

Sara Hudson's uncle, Anthony Sacco, describes her as kind, sweet and giggly, someone who loved to hunt and fish. He said her loss is unimaginable.

"Painful beyond any grief I've ever experienced," Sacco said. "It's like somebody reached in and grabbed your heart and pulled it out of your chest."

Sacco, who lives in Bakersfield, CA where Hudson went to high school, said she spent part of her childhood in Dallas. He tells NBC 5 her dad and aunt live in the area, so she returned after graduating this past spring from the University of Arkansas where she studied business. She'd recently come back from a celebratory trip with her cousin to Bali.

Firefighters found Hudson's body around 7:30 Monday night in the back of a burning white Chevrolet Tahoe in the 5600 block of Alta Avenue in Lower Greenville.

The SUV was hidden from view by a fence and a tree, about a block from the main strip. Police said it appears Hudson died from homicidal violence prior to the fire.

Alicia Duncan saw the crime scene tape when she walked to her office Tuesday morning, just yards from the scene. She said she was shocked when investigators knocked on her door and told her what happened.

"It's extremely sad and I hope that her family can find out what happened and get some closure. I hope that these investigators can actually find some answers to what happened to her because she is so young," Duncan said.

A memorial service for 22-year-old Hudson is planned for Monday, August 26, in Dallas.

