Police are searching for two robbers who punched a woman in the face and knocked her unconscious Tuesday night, police said.

The victim was walking in the 1800 block of Laws Street near the West End when she was punched in the face and knocked down about 9:40 p.m., police said.



One of the robbers removed some of the woman's clothing to look for property as she laid unconscious on the street, police said.

The robbers then fled with the woman’s property toward Griffin Street when a vehicle approached, police said.

Dallas police said the woman was found by someone who lives nearby and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said she's talked with detectives but said it all happened so fast she was not able to provide a detailed description of her attackers.



Investigators obtained a video they said showed one of the robbers dressed in a camouflage hoodie and a beard.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Holmes at 214-671-3637 or contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Callers may remain anonymous.