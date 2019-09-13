Woman Found Dead After House Fire in Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Woman Found Dead After House Fire in Dallas

Published 5 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Raw: Woman Killed in House Fire in Dallas

    A woman was killed in a house fire early Friday morning, fire officials said. (Published 5 hours ago)

    A woman was found dead after firefighters extinguished a house fire early Friday morning, fire officials said.

    Firefighters arrived to the scene about 3:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Elsie Faye Heggins Street, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said.

    They mounted an offensive attack and extinguished the flames in a short amount of time, officials said. They found the woman's body in the back of the home.

    The woman's name has not been released.

    The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. No other information was available.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices