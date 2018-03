A woman has died Thursday morning after she was the victim of a hit and run driver in West Fort Worth.

The crash occurred on the northbound service road of West Loop 820, near Camp Bowie Blvd West, where she was apparently walking, about 3:30 a.m.

She was transported to a nearby hospital, and died shortly upon arrival.

Her identity has not been released.

No description of the suspect vehicle is available at this time.