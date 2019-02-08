Elizabeth Barraza, left, was gunned down Jan. 25 while setting up a garage sale at her Tomball home, police said. Investigators are still searching for a motive and leads on the suspected shooter.

A black pickup truck is seen in a surveillance video, but authorities have not located a suspect.

A $20,000 reward has been offered for information in the shooting death of a Texas woman who was setting up a garage sale when a suspect shot her at point-blank range for unknown reasons, officials said.

Elizabeth Barraza, 29, was in the driveway of her Tomball home in northwest Harris County on Jan. 29 just before 7 a.m. Surveillance video showed a person get out of a black pickup truck, walk up to Barraza and exchange some words before shooting her four times, according to NBC affiliate KPRC.

The person fled the scene in a black older model, four-door Nissan Frontier, police said. The investigators say it is unclear whether the suspected shooter is male or female.

Elizabeth was setting up the garage sale to raise money for her and her husband's upcoming fifth anniversary trip.

"My wife, Liz, was a beautiful person … with the kindest of souls," her husband Sergio Barraza said at a news conference. "Tragically, someone stole that away from us on the morning of Jan. 25. I’d just left for work that morning, and I’m just so happy that the last words I got to say to my beautiful wife were, 'I love you'."

Elizabeth died at the same hospital where she has volunteered and did charity work, according to her husband.

"We never imagined a life without her and we still can't. We never will," Elizabeth's father Bob Nuelle said.

Law enforcement officials are still searching for a motive behind the killing and whether or not it was random or targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-274-9100 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477.