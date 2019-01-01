Woman Killed in New Year's Eve Party Shooting in Fort Worth - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Killed in New Year's Eve Party Shooting in Fort Worth

By Tim Ciesco

Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    A woman was killed late Monday night when shots were fired at a crowded New Year's Eve party in Fort Worth, police said.

    It happened near the intersection of S. Jones Street and E. Shaw Street in the southern part of the city.

    Fort Worth police said the party was taking place at a warehouse in that area -- and more than 100 people were there at the time.

    They believe two groups at the party got into a fight -- and then at some point, one of the people involved pulled out a gun and started shooting, police said.

    The victim, they said, likely got caught in the crossfire.

    Her name has not been released.

    It was not immediately clear if anyone else at the party was injured.

    Police said the alleged shooter fled from the scene and remains at large.

