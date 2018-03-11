Two Killed as Severe Storms Sweep Across Eastern Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Killed as Severe Storms Sweep Across Eastern Texas

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    Two people were killed as severe weather swept across Eastern portions of Texas early Sunday morning.

    The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a woman was killed when the storms damaged the Brushy Creek Campground, near Jefferson, about 130 miles East of Dallas. 

    The sheriff's office describes a 'tremendous debris field' making it difficult to assess the damage. Authorities did not identify the woman who died but said she is 40 years old and from Southeast Texas.

    The National Weather Service in Shreveport, Louisiana will be sending a team to the area to evaluate whether straight line winds or a tornado are to blame for the damage.

    Police in Longview, located about 120 miles East of Dallas, said one person died in their city after a tree fell on a mobile home. 

    Firefighters responded at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday to search the home and found a 41-year-old man dead inside. A 12-year-old child was taken to a hospital for observation.

