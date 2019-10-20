Woman Killed, Man Injured in Fiery Crash on I-20

A white Chevrolet Camaro hit an overhead sign post at I-20 and Polk Street and caught fire, said Dallas County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Raul Reyna.

A woman died early Sunday morning and a man was injured after a fiery crash on Interstate 20 in Dallas, officials say.

About 12:30 a.m., a white Chevrolet Camaro hit an overhead sign post at I-20 and Polk Street and caught fire, said Dallas County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Raul Reyna.

A woman who had been in the car died at the scene, however, her body could not be taken out of the vehicle, Reyna said. The vehicle was towed the medical examiner’s office.

A man who had also been in the vehicle was brought to Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Because of his injuries, detectives will interview him about the crash at a later time, Reyna said.

Witnesses reported seeing the Camaro swerve in and out of traffic at high speed before it hit the pole, he said.

The identity of the woman who died will be released pending notification of next of kin.