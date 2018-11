Police are investigating after a woman in her 30s was killed in a hit and run Saturday night.

At 12:28 a.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of E. Seminary for a possible crash. When they arrived, they found a white female in her 30s laying in the roadway.

Police determined that she was the victim of a hit and run.

No vehicle description was released and investigations are ongoing at this time.

