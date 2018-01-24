Woman Killed After Crashing SUV into Tree in Denton - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Killed After Crashing SUV into Tree in Denton

Published 2 hours ago

    Metro
    Investigators said the woman lost control of Ford Expedition at the 1500 block of Stuart Road shortly before 2 a.m. (Published Jan. 24, 2018)

    A 25-year-old woman has died after her SUV veered off a Denton road and struck a tree early Wednesday morning, authorities say.

    Investigators said the woman lost control of Ford Expedition in the 1500 block of Stuart Road shortly before 2 a.m. The vehicle skidded sideways and struck a tree in a front yard, police said.

    The woman, who was not identified, was found deceased in the SUV. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

    Investigators were working to determine whether speed or intoxication were factors in the crash, said Bryan Cose, City of Denton spokesman.

    No further details were immediately available.

