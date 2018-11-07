Teen Killed, 4 Others Injured in Rollover Crash

A 15-year-old girl is dead and four other teenagers are hospitalized following a crash in Dallas Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department said two vehicles were involved in a crash at about 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of South Westmoreland Road and Illinois Avenue.

An SUV rolled over in the crash, ejecting and killing a girl and injuring four other teens. The conditions of those teens has not been confirmed. All of the people in the SUV are students at Kimball High School.

A teenage girl from the other vehicle was also hospitalized with injuries that were not life threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, DFR said.

