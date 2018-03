A woman was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Haltom City, police said. (Published 33 minutes ago)

A woman was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Haltom City Tuesday night, police said.

First responders found a woman with a gunshot wound to the arm about 11 p.m. in the 5700 block of Highland Avenue. She was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in a stable condition, police said.

Police are searching for suspects.

Anyone with information can call ‎the police department at 817-281-1000.