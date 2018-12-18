Woman Injured in Dallas Apartment Fire Monday Dies

A woman injured in an apartment fire in Dallas Monday has died, Dallas Fire-Rescue says.
Barbara Louise Reeves, 80, was injured in a fire at the Primrose Oaks Apartments and was hospitalized and reported to have been burned.
On Tuesday, DFR said Reeves died at about 7 a.m., though they didn't elaborate on her injuries or reveal her cause of death.
When first responders arrived to the location, they saw smoking coming from a first-floor unit of the two-story building.
The apartment building's automatic sprinker system extinguished most of the fire. Damage was minimal and contained to a bedroom.
The cause of the fire is not known, but DFR officials said Tuesday it is believed to be accidental in origin.