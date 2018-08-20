Woman Injured At Backstreet Boys Concert Critical Of Casino's Warning

A woman hit by falling debris while waiting in line for Saturday night's Backstreet Boys concert at WinStar World Casino and Resort says more could have been done to warn fans. (Published 2 hours ago)

A woman hit by falling debris while waiting in line for Saturday night’s Backstreet Boys concert at WinStar World Casino and Resort says more could have been done to warn fans.

Rhonda Dunn says casino staff warned fans waiting in line about lightning and rain but not about the extreme winds that would ultimately dislodge metal scaffolding.

"If they(WinStar Casino) wanted to make sure the area was safe they should have moved everybody and made it mandatory and also moved their staff," Dunn said.

In a statement, WinStar Casino said in part:

"All patrons in the area were asked to move and to seek shelter from the storm. However, about 150 patrons who were standing in line for the Backstreet Boys concert did not heed staff's warnings."



Dunn says the metal scaffolding that hit her broke a bone in her back.



"I was crying for help and screaming for somebody to get me out," Dunn said.



In all, fourteen people were injured after a WindStar Casino spokesman says straight line winds of 70 to 80 miles per hour ripped through Thackerville, Oklahoma.



The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma conducted a site survey following the storm and could not find evidence of winds over 60-miles per hour.