A woman was sent to the hospital after being attacked by a group of dogs near Fair Park in Dallas.

Dallas police said they responded at about 2 a.m. Sunday to the 4300 block of Hamilton Avenue for an adult female being attacked by four dogs.

Police said the woman had numerous dog bites.

Officers were able to corner the animals until Dallas Animal Services could arrive to take custody of the dogs.

The woman's condition was not known.