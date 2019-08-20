The 5600 block of Alta Avenue in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.

First responders found the body of a 22-year-old woman in the back of a burning Chevrolet Tahoe near Dallas' Lower Greenville neighborhood Monday night, police say.

Dallas-Fire Rescue responded to the vehicle fire in the 5600 block of Alta Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Monday, police said.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, police said they found the person, who appeared to have died "from homicidal violence," according to Dallas police.

The woman was identified Tuesday as 22-year-old Sara Hudson.

Video Shows Man Swinging Sword During Fla. Dispute

Police are looking for a man seen swinging a sword during an altercation in Florida over a trash pile. (Published Monday, Aug. 19, 2019)

Police did not release any further information about the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.