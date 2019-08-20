Woman Found in Back of Burning SUV Likely Died From 'Homicidal Violence': Dallas Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Found in Back of Burning SUV Likely Died From 'Homicidal Violence': Dallas Police

Published 44 minutes ago

    The 5600 block of Alta Avenue in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.

    First responders found the body of a 22-year-old woman in the back of a burning Chevrolet Tahoe near Dallas' Lower Greenville neighborhood Monday night, police say.

    Dallas-Fire Rescue responded to the vehicle fire in the 5600 block of Alta Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Monday, police said.

    After firefighters extinguished the blaze, police said they found the person, who appeared to have died "from homicidal violence," according to Dallas police.

    The woman was identified Tuesday as 22-year-old Sara Hudson.

    Police did not release any further information about the incident.

    This is a developing story, check back for updates.

