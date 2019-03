Dallas police Friday morning are investigating the shooting death of a woman inside her home. (Published 29 minutes ago)

Dallas police Friday morning are investigating the shooting death of a woman inside her home.

Officers were called at about 1:30 a.m. to the Crawford Park Apartments, located along the 1100 block of North Masters Drive, where the woman was found in the entryway of her apartment unit, police said.

The woman has not been identified.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators worked through the morning to process the scene for evidence.

Small Businesses 'Sitting Ducks' for ADA Suits Over Websites

Disabled plaintiffs call themselves activists working to improve society for the disabled, one lawsuit at a time. Critics call it "legal extortion," now targeting small business owners who feel they are "sitting ducks" for Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuits regarding their websites. Last year, there were 2,285 ADA website lawsuits filed in federal courts across the nation. (Published Thursday, March 7, 2019)

No arrests have been made.