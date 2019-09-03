A trial is under way Monday for the woman accused of orchestrating the 2012 murders of an elderly Arlington couple. (Published Monday, Aug. 26, 2019)

A Tarrant County jury on Friday returned a guilty verdict for the woman accused of orchestrating the 2012 murders of an Arlington couple who paid her to remove a curse, according to court records.

Dephnie Wright was found guilty of capital murder and solicitation of capital murder in the deaths of 72-year-old Long Nguyen and his wife, 63-year-old Huong Ly.

During the trial, prosecutors alleged the couple paid Wright thousands of dollars to provide spells and other spiritual services in hopes of improving the success of their sewing business.

Prosecutors said that the couple continued to use her services on a credit agreement, amassing a debt of nearly $300,000. It was after Wright came looking for the money that she crafted a plot to kill them, using the payout of the couples' life insurance policies to repay their debt.

Nguyen and Ly were found beaten, bound, and suffocated inside their home on June 10, 2012. Bobby Guillory, an acquaintence of Wright, was convicted and sentenced in the crime in late 2018.

Wright pleaded not guilty to all charges against her. She is sentenced to serve the rest of her life in prison without the chance of parole, according to court documents.