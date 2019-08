Loop 820 was closed for several hours after a woman was found dead in the roadway.

According to investigators, Hurst officers were dispatched to the 700 block of IH 820 at 1:20 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found the woman unresponsive in the roadway.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website has listed the identity of the deceased as 33-year-old Brooke Rosalez.

Her cause of death is still under investigation at this time.