Woman Found Dead in Whataburger Parking Lot

A 62-year-old woman was found dead in the parking lot of a Whataburger on FM 148 and I-20 in Terrell around 4 p.m. on June 27.
A passerby spotted the woman, who was partially parked in a parking space with the car engine on, and called emergency services.
Terrell Fire Department arrived on scene and determined the woman had died.
No foul play is suspected in the woman's death. Police believe she died as the result of a medical issue.
The investigation into the woman's death remains open pending results from the Dallas County Medical Examiners office.