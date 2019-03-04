Reward Offered After Woman Found Dead Inside Dallas Home

A reward is being offered for information after a woman was found dead in her home Sunday night, police say.

The Dallas Police Department found the body of 45-year-old Sheila Prater just after 10:30 p.m. while responding to a welfare check at a home on the 3400 block of Keyridge Drive.

No suspects have been identified and no further information has been released.

Crime Stoppers are offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the offense. Call 214-373-8477 with any information.

Detective Brian Tabor can also be contacted at 214-671-3605 or via email at brian.tabor@dallascityhall.com.