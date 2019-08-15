A woman was found dead in her house in Haltom City Thursday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the home on MacNeil Drive at about 6:30 a.m. to check on the 58-year-old woman who hadn't been heard from in a couple of days.

Police have identified a person of interest in the case. They want to speak to David Conditt. He is described as a 58-year-old white man, 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing 240 pounds. He has blonde hair and green eyes.

Officers say Conditt may be driving the victim's SUV, a red 2015 Toyota RAV4, with a Texas license plate GMJ2896.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Conditt or the victim's vehicle is asked to contact the Haltom City Police Department at 817-281-1000 or 817-222-7000.