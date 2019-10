A woman was found dead in a Duncanville apartment Saturday morning, police say.

Officers were called to the Bella Ruscello Apartments in the 200 block of East U.S. Highway 67 for a report of an unconscious person inside an apartment.

The officers found the woman dead of an apparent gunshot wound inside, police said.

Investigators were looking Saturday for witnesses and family members to speak with.

Police did not release any additional information about the investigation.