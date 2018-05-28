Woman Found Dead in Dallas Parking Lot: Police

A woman's unconscious body was found, and later confirmed dead, in a Northwest Dallas parking lot Monday morning, police say.

Authorities responded to a call regarding an unconscious black female in the 11100 block of Zodiac Lane around 5:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Dallas Police Department.

After police arrived, they determined the woman "had died from homicidal violence." Dallas Fire-Rescue then arrived on scene and confirmed the death.

Police had not been identified the woman, but said she was between 25 and 30 years old. The Dallas Police Department requested that anyone with information regarding the case call 214-671-3675.

