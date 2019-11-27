Woman Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run on I-20 in Arlington

A woman was fatally struck Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run, Arlington police say. Officers responded about 12:30 a.m. to the incident on eastbound Interstate 20 at Matlock Road.

A woman was fatally struck Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run, Arlington police say.

Officers responded about 12:30 a.m. to the incident on eastbound Interstate 20 at Matlock Road.

An investigator on the scene said that other drivers had called 911 to report that the woman had been walking along the shoulder.

A patrol officer who had seen the woman walking turned around to check on her and discovered she had been hit, police said.

82-Year-Old Power Lifter Beats Up Would-Be Burglar

People who know 82-year-old powerlifter Willie Murphy are calling her a hero. When a burglar broke into her Rochester, New York, home last week, she took action sent him to the hospital. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019)

Police are asking for help from the public identifying the vehicle or driver.

Two eastbound lanes of traffic were shut down while police investigated.