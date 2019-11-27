Woman Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run on I-20 in Arlington

A woman was fatally struck Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run, Arlington police say.
Officers responded about 12:30 a.m. to the incident on eastbound Interstate 20 at Matlock Road.
An investigator on the scene said that other drivers had called 911 to report that the woman had been walking along the shoulder.
A patrol officer who had seen the woman walking turned around to check on her and discovered she had been hit, police said.
Police are asking for help from the public identifying the vehicle or driver.
Two eastbound lanes of traffic were shut down while police investigated.