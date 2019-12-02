Woman Fatally Shot on Sarah Lee Drive in Dallas: Police

A woman is dead after a shooting in Dallas Sunday night, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 6900 block of Sarah Lee Drive near Ridgewood Drive shortly after 10 p.m.

Police say that when they arrived, they found the victim, 24-year-old Juana M. Monjaras, unresponsive inside a black 2019 Dodge Challenger.

The officers removed Monjaras from the vehicle, observed a gunshot wound, and provided medical aid, police say.

According to police, Dallas Fire-Rescue crews arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police say they are still investigating.

