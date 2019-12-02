Woman Fatally Shot on Sarah Lee Drive in Dallas: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Fatally Shot on Sarah Lee Drive in Dallas: Police

Police say Juana M. Monjaras, 24, was shot and killed on Sarah Lee Drive in Dallas on Sunday

By Hannah Jones

Published 42 minutes ago

    Metro

     

    A woman is dead after a shooting in Dallas Sunday night, police say.
    According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 6900 block of Sarah Lee Drive near Ridgewood Drive shortly after 10 p.m. 
    Police say that when they arrived, they found the victim, 24-year-old Juana M. Monjaras, unresponsive inside a black 2019 Dodge Challenger.
    The officers removed Monjaras from the vehicle, observed a gunshot wound, and provided medical aid, police say.
    According to police, Dallas Fire-Rescue crews arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.  
    Police say they are still investigating. 

     

