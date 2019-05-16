Woman Fatally Shot While Sleeping in SUV in Dallas

A woman was shot and killed as she slept in her car alongside her dog in Dallas, police say. (Published 45 minutes ago)

A woman was shot and killed as she slept in her vehicle alongside her dog, Dallas police say.

Relatives of the woman told police they heard a loud noise outside the home, located along the 1300 block of Grinnell Street, shortly after midnight. According to police, they went outside to investigate and found the 65-year-old woman unresponsive in her SUV parked beside the home.

Police said the woman, who hasn't been identified, died from a gunshot wound to her chest.

Investigators reported seeing a bullet hole on the driver's die of the vehicle and two shell casings on the street a short distance away from the vehicle. The early investigation indicated the shots may have been fired from a moving vehicle, police said.

Raw Video: Woman Fatally Shot While Sleeping in SUV

According to police, the family had recently moved to the address and wouldn't allow the woman's dog to stay in the house, so she had chosen to sleep in the car with the dog. Officers said the dog was unharmed.

Police have not released information on suspects.