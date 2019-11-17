Woman Fatally Shot Near L.B. Houston Park: Dallas Police

Shortly before 1 a.m. Nov. 17, 2019, four men in a Chevrolet Tahoe pulled up to the 1700 block of California Crossing and shot at the vehicle, police said.

A woman was fatally shot Sunday morning when someone opened fire on a vehicle near L.B. Houston Park, police say.

Shortly before 1 a.m., four men in a Chevrolet Tahoe pulled up to the 1700 block of California Crossing and shot at the vehicle, police said.

A woman inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men who were in the vehicle were taken to police headquarters for questioning.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

No one has been taken into custody in the shooting, police said.