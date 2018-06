A woman was severely injured after falling from a moving vehicle on Interstate 35E in southern Dallas Friday morning, authorities say. (Published 38 minutes ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Raw: Woman Falls From Vehicle on I-35E in Dallas

UP NEXT

A woman was severely injured after falling from a moving vehicle on Interstate 35E in southern Dallas Friday morning, authorities say.

Police said first responders were called at about 3:30 a.m. to help a person on southbound I-35E near the Zang Boulevard exit.

The woman was transported to Methodist Dallas Medical Center in critical condition, deputies said.



Investigators were trying to determine how the woman ended up on the freeway.

No further information was released.