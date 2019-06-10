A woman drowned in Eagle Mountain Lake after her group's sailboat flipped over during severe storms Sunday afternoon.

The woman, described by Tarrant Regional Water District officials as being in her 50s, was found on the southwest side of the lake.

The woman had been riding in a sailboat with three other people when she went overboard, according to a TRWD news release. The person operating the sailboat tried to regain control and search for the woman, but was pushed by strong winds into shallow water, officials said.

Azle police and TRWD search crews spent two hours searching before officers found the woman about 100 yards from where she was last seen. She was brought to a nearby dock and pronounced deceased.

Investigators will determine an official cause and manner of death. The investigation is ongoing, TRWD officials said.