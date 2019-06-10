Woman Drowns When Boat Flips During Severe Storms at Eagle Mountain Lake - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Woman Drowns When Boat Flips During Severe Storms at Eagle Mountain Lake

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman Drowns When Boat Flips During Severe Storms at Eagle Mountain Lake
    NBC 5 News
    File photo of Eagle Mountain Lake.

    A woman drowned in Eagle Mountain Lake after her group's sailboat flipped over during severe storms Sunday afternoon.

    The woman, described by Tarrant Regional Water District officials as being in her 50s, was found on the southwest side of the lake.

    The woman had been riding in a sailboat with three other people when she went overboard, according to a TRWD news release. The person operating the sailboat tried to regain control and search for the woman, but was pushed by strong winds into shallow water, officials said.

    Azle police and TRWD search crews spent two hours searching before officers found the woman about 100 yards from where she was last seen. She was brought to a nearby dock and pronounced deceased.

    In Photos: Sir Winston Wins the 151st Belmont Stakes

    [NATL] The Belmont Stakes in Photos: See the Final Jewel's Best Moments
    Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP

    Investigators will determine an official cause and manner of death. The investigation is ongoing, TRWD officials said.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices