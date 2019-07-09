Woman Dragged Beside Car in Attempt to Recover Stolen Wallet

Dallas Police are looking for two people who stole a woman's wallet, then dragged her beside their car, as she attempted to get her wallet back, Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

Investigators said the incident happened on Friday, July 5, at 3 a.m., at the Shell station in the 8300 block of North Stemmons Freeway.

Police said the two suspects were inside a red Nissan Altima and were parked next to a green and black Dodge Charger.

When the woman came out of the store, she walked over to talk with the people in the Charger.

Officers said her back was to the people in the Altima, and she was holding her wallet in her hand.

That's when a man in the passenger seat of the Altima reached out and grabbed the woman's wallet.

Investigators said the woman tried to grab her wallet from the man as the driver took off.

The woman was dragged beside the car for about 200 feet before the man inside the car hit her and pushed her off the Altima.

She landed on the ground and had severe road rash. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

If you have any information about the crime, you are ask to call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477(TIPS) or contact the Dallas Police Department Robbery Unit, Detective R. Richeson at (214) 671-3602, or email at rhonda.richeson@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

