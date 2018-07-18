Murphy police arrested a woman Wednesday after they say she poured gasoline and lighter fluid on the floor of a bank lobby, then demanded cash. (Published 23 minutes ago)

Murphy police arrested a woman Wednesday after they say she poured gasoline and lighter fluid on the floor of a bank lobby, then demanded cash.

Investigators say this happened at the Bank of America branch at 113 East FM 544 just before 1:30 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived on scene, the woman ran out of the building towards her car.

Police used a stun-gun and pepper spray to stop the woman.

When she got to her car, she pulled a small child out of the car, which she then tried to use as a shield from officers.

The woman eventually surrendered. She was taken to the Collin County Detention Center.

The child was taken to Children's Medical Center to be checked out.

No one inside the bank was hurt. Crews are now inside the branch cleaning up the gasoline and lighter fluid.

