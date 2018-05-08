Woman Dead Following Truck Accident: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Dead Following Truck Accident: Police

Published 2 hours ago

    A woman is dead in Euless following an accident in which she was hit by a pickup truck Monday night, police say.

    Just before 9:00 p.m., a GMC truck struck the 20-year-old in the street in the 300 block of West Euless Boulevard, which is just south of Airport Freeway and west of South Main Street, according to the Euless Police Department.

    Euless paramedics took the woman to Texas Health Harris Methodist HEB in Bedford, where she died from injuries sustained in the accident.

    The driver of the truck, a 41-year-old man, stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Police said it did not appear the man would be criminally charged.

