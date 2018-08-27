A woman has died after she was shot in the head during a road rage incident in Haltom City Saturday afternoon, police say.

According to police, the driver of a silver Chevrolet SUV got into an argument with the driver of a white Fiat in the 4500 block of Hunter Street.

Witnesses told police the driver of the Fiat threw a metal object, "possibly a lug nut," at a passenger of the Chevrolet. The passenger in the SUV got out a gun and shot one time into the Fiat, striking the passenger, police said.

The driver of the Fiat drove to the 4600 block of Roxie Street and called police, officials said. The passenger, identified as 33-year-old Claudia Sanchez, was rushed to a hospital where she died Sunday.

Lyneisha Marie McCuin, 25, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said, though an updated charge of manslaughter was expected to come later Monday.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.