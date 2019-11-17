Woman Dead After Violent Attack on Maple Avenue in Dallas

A woman is dead after she was attacked on Maple Avenue in Dallas, police say.

According to Dallas police, officers were investigating an unrelated call on Nov. 1 when they found Charity Crim, 39, near the 5500 block of Maple Avenue.

Crim had injuries consistent with a violent attack. She was transported to an area hospital. She succumbed to her injuries and died on Saturday.

Dallas Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Detective Gilmore with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3608, ordavid.gilmore@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case #220857-2019.

