A woman was crushed to death by a bale of recycled material at a facility in Fort Worth early Thursday morning, fire officials said.

It happened inside the warehouse at Republic Waste Services where the the 1-ton round bales, which were stacked three high, became unstable, police said. Two of the bales fell and crushed the woman, police spokesman Todd Wadlington said.

The fire department sent several heavy rescue trucks about 2:20 a.m. to the warehouse at 6200 Elliott Reeder Road, officials said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has yet to be released.

Police are continuing to investigate. Raw: Woman Crushed to Death by Recycled Material: PD