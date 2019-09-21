Woman Critically Wounded in Northwest Dallas Shooting

A woman was critically wounded in a shooting late Friday in Northwest Dallas, police say.

The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. in the 11000 block of Dennis Road.

According to police, she was transported to Parkland hospital after officers found her wounded. The woman, who has not been identified, was in critical condition and had undergone surgery overnight, police said.

Detectives said they hope to look at security camera footage from nearby businesses to uncover any leads in the case.

No arrests have been made.