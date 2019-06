A woman who crashed into a train Wednesday morning in Saginaw was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. (Published 28 minutes ago)

A woman who crashed into a train Wednesday morning in Saginaw was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

It happened about 3 a.m. in the 1100 block of Jarvis Road. She struck the train while it was already moving down the tracks, police said.

The impact spun the woman's sedan. She was taken to the hospital.

The BNSF police are investigating.

No other information was available.