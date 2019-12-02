Woman Confesses to Plano Murders, Court Documents Show

One of the women charged in two Plano murders last month has confessed to the crimes, newly-released court documents show.

Plano police said Carmen Moreno confessed to stabbing 72-year-old Jimmy Farris and 71-year-old Theresa Coomes to death Nov. 17.

Moreno and Cynthia Wingate were arrested south of Waco later that night after they were found to be in possession of Farris' and Coomes' identification.

Moreno told investigators that an argument started after Farris asked her to take a shower with him, according to the documents. She said she pepper sprayed him, then stabbed him the chest.

Moreno admitted she stabbed Coomes multiple times after she threatened to call the police, the documents said.

An arrest warrant affidavit revealed Wingate was stopped Nov. 17 near Bruceville-Eddy for a traffic violation and that the deputy found her to be in possession of credit and debit cards, social security cards and a driver's license "belonging to elderly subjects in Plano."

Deputies also found drugs in Wingate's car as well as two knives, one of which appeared to have blood on it.

While the stop was underway, Moreno exited a car that stopped in front of Wingate's and said she just wanted to obtain some property from Wingate. While talking with the woman, deputies noticed what appeared to be blood on her jacket and put her in handcuffs.