Police have released a sketch of an alleged sexual assault suspect who attempted to attack a woman while she slept in her Dallas apartment.

On Friday, October 19, police were called to 11300 Amanda Lane at 4:30 a.m. after a woman had been awakened by a stranger inside her bedroom.

The victim told police that the stranger tried to sexually assault her but she was able to fight him off and chase him out of her front door.

The victim described the suspect as being a Latin male who was about 25 years of age, between 5-foot-3-inches to 5-foot-5-inches tall with a slight build.

The suspect had black curly hair, brown eyes and possible acne scars on his face. He was wearing jeans and a blue button-down shirt on the night of the alleged assault.

Anyone who has information on the identity of the person in the sketch is asked to contact Detective A. Holmes with Dallas Police at 214-671-3637 or email him at alan.holmes@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).