The website Guardian of Valor posted a video on YouTube exposing Kelsie Hoover for impersonating a soldier at the Baltimore/Washington International Airport in February 2015.

A woman charged with posing as a male soldier is wanted by Fort Worth police for identity theft.

Kelsie Hoover, 28, is accused of stealing people's identities and claiming to be a military veteran to get jobs.

According to the Fort Worth Star Telegram, Hoover worked at KPS Global before abruptly quitting her job on Nov. 1. She had been working under a different name and using a falsified identification card.

At the time, Hoover's bosses had no idea that she was on the run from police, the Star Telegram reports.

Family Says Vaping Killed Their 28-Year-Old Son

An Orlando family is grieving the loss of their 28-year-old son, who died last week. They said he died as a result of vaping. Kyle Boyd's mother, Kimberly, said he was fine last Monday after he came home from hanging out with a group of friends. She said the next morning she could not wake him up. (Published Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019)

Hoover, a former Baylor University student, gained national attention in 2015 when she was arrested for pretending to be a male soldier who had been awarded a purple heart. She was the first person to be arrested under the Stolen Valor Act of 2013.

She was found guilty on fraud charges in Nevada and faced a 20-year prison sentence, but she failed to show up for sentencing.

Hoover reappeared in Fort Worth with a new name and identity, but she has since skipped town.

According to the Star Telegram, Hoover told her bosses that she was moving to San Antonio, but police said there is no way of knowing where she was actually going.