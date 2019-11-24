A woman charged with posing as a male soldier is wanted by Fort Worth police for identity theft.
Kelsie Hoover, 28, is accused of stealing people's identities and claiming to be a military veteran to get jobs.
According to the Fort Worth Star Telegram, Hoover worked at KPS Global before abruptly quitting her job on Nov. 1. She had been working under a different name and using a falsified identification card.
At the time, Hoover's bosses had no idea that she was on the run from police, the Star Telegram reports.
Hoover, a former Baylor University student, gained national attention in 2015 when she was arrested for pretending to be a male soldier who had been awarded a purple heart. She was the first person to be arrested under the Stolen Valor Act of 2013.
She was found guilty on fraud charges in Nevada and faced a 20-year prison sentence, but she failed to show up for sentencing.
Hoover reappeared in Fort Worth with a new name and identity, but she has since skipped town.
According to the Star Telegram, Hoover told her bosses that she was moving to San Antonio, but police said there is no way of knowing where she was actually going.