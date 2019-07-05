Woman Becomes 3rd Suspect Arrested in Deep Ellum Slaying - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Becomes 3rd Suspect Arrested in Deep Ellum Slaying

By LaVendrick Smith/ The Dallas Morning News

Published 35 minutes ago

    Jasmine Williams, 29, was arrested as the third suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in a Deep Ellum parking lot.

    Police have arrested a third suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in a Deep Ellum parking lot.

    Jasmine Williams, 29, was booked into the Dallas County jail Friday morning, jail records show. She faces a capital murder charge in the death of 28-year-old Adan Lozano.

    Officers found Lozano wounded in a paid parking lot June 22 in the 2600 block of Commerce Street. Officials took him to a local hospital, where he died.

    Click hereto read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

